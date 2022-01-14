Kentucky State Police sexual assault investigative team receiving DOJ funding

The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded grant funding to expand the sexual assault kit initiative in Kentucky.

More funding is headed to the Kentucky State Police (KSP) investigative team's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI).

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced an award of $849,491 in grant funding that will expand the team with an additional investigator, according to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.

Beshear said every dollar awarded is one step forward in fighting violent crime and sexual assault.

"By expanding the SAKI investigative team and strengthening their important work of helping to identify and hold these offenders accountable, we are creating a better, safer Kentucky,” he said.

The investigative team was formed in July 2021. Since that time, investigators have been able to access information and evidence that was collected at the time of the crime as well as new sources of information to help bring offenders to justice, the release states.

Here's how else the state plans to use the funding:

Hire a part-time staff member that will update and retrieve records initially investigated by Louisville Metro Police Department and other agencies.

Fund a KSP Forensic Lab to help identify sexual assault kits from the Phase III inventory. These are SAKI-eligible cases from the 1970s to the 1990s.

KSP Detective Janet Barnett said crimes using SAKI resources are "some of the most personal violations conceivable."

