Athletes bring their track and field 'A-game' during Kentucky Senior Games

More than 500 athletes from all backgrounds and walks of life took part in events at the Norton Sports and Learning Complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Athletes who are 40 and older had a chance to show off their track and field skills as the 2023 Kentucky Senior Games took place in Louisville.

More than 500 athletes from all backgrounds and walks of life took part in events at the Norton Sports and Learning Complex including the 50 meter dash, racewalk, pole vault and triple jump.

Ron “Radio Ron” Chilton, who was among the participants and eldest competitor, participated in ten events.

He said he loves to compete and felt he had to keep moving after he retired.

“I want to keep the old man at bay for as long as I possibly can. I want to remain as young as I can. So I’ve gone deep down the rabbit hole of longevity and health span,” Chilton said. “Yeah, there’s a secret. The secret and it’s no secret. Most people know that it is diet, exercise, proper sleep and a wonderful mental attitude of positivity.”

The Kentucky Senior Games started in August and will continue through the rest of year.

The games gives seniors the opportunity to achieve greatness and quality in their lives by staying healthy, active and fit.

To learn more about the Kentucky Senior Games, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.