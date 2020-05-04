FRANKFORT, Ky. — As the need for personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and facilities grow amid the nova coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Kentucky officials are turning to companies and donations for help.

“We were trying to buy any ventilator we can, but virtually every order is getting bought out either by the federal government or being sent directly to one of the hot spots,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “It’s a challenge, but we go to work and we fight for everything we can get each and every day.

Beshear said the state is looking for ways to manufacture PPE and critical equipment.

“If you are a Kentucky company and you think you can do any of this, give us a call. If we create our own manufacturing base to create PPE, we will be in a better place than just about any other state. If you can manufacture it, we will buy it,” he said.

A new hotline and website have been created to help the donation process. Beshear says PPE donations will be accepted at all 16 Kentucky State posts across the Commonwealth and at Transportation Cabinet offices in Louisville and Lexington.

The phone number is 1-833-448-3773 and visit the website by clicking here.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

UK HealthCare to construct field hospital on university's campus in response to COVID-19

Beshear: Louisville fairgrounds to be converted into field hospital

Kentucky National Guard says influx of PPE donations crashes system, fix coming soon

VERIFY: Yes, the US sent about 18 tons of medical supplies to China in early February

Attorney General Cameron joins amicus briefs supporting four states banning elective abortions during COVID-19 crisis

GE Appliances donates 2,500 N95 masks to UofL Health

As thousands are at home, construction workers working on roads are kicking it into high gear