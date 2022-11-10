Kentucky Science Center is ringing in the holidays

The Science Center will feature several family-friendly events around the holidays.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holidays should be filled with family, friends and science!

The Kentucky Science Center has you covered on the "science" part of the holidays by launching it's annual "Make Your Season" extravaganza.

The holiday-themed celebration kicks off on Nov. 18 with the opening of the fan-favorite "Who Forted: An Engineering Challenge" exhibit.

"How Forted" encourages families to repurpose ordinary items in extraordinary ways by using basic engineering skills, according to a Science Center press release.

There will also be special, holiday showings of the movies "Elf", "Polar Express 3D" and "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation".

The Science Center will wrap up "Make Your Season" with its annual "Noon Years" party on Dec. 31. This event is especially for families who can't stay up until midnight to ring in the new year.

Full Kentucky Science Center Make Your Season schedule:

Nov. 18 – "Who Forted: An Engineering Challenge" opens

Nov. 18-19 – Maker Days

Dec. 3 – MakerPlace Workshop: Infinity Mirror Dioramas

Dec. 3 – "Polar Express 3D" Family Movie Night

Dec. 9 – Movie: "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation"

Dec. 10 – MakerPlace Workshop: Kintsugi agate ornaments

Dec.17 – MakerPlace Workshop: Linocut Printmaking

Dec. 17 – "Elf" Family Movie Night

Dec. 31 – Noon Years

Seating is limited for all workshops and movie showings and tickets should be reserved in advance, according to the release. Click here to secure your spot.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.