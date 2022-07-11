Kentucky Science Center dedicates refurbished wing to Louisville mayor

The Kentucky Science Center dedicated the wing to Mayor Greg Fischer because of his continued support of science literacy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Science Center finished updating its Science Education Wing and dedicated the refurbished wing to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer Monday.

According to a press release, the Kentucky Science Center bought the building in 2009. The Science Education Wing added four science labs for hands-on participation, classrooms for the Science Center for School’s Out Science Camp and room for partner activities.

The Kentucky Science Center dedicated the wing to Fischer because of his continued support of science literacy.

“Over the past 20+ years, Mayor Fischer has been an amazing science ambassador and supporter of Kentucky Science Center. His demonstrated passion for, and commitment to, science literacy and lifelong learning has contributed to many milestones that today’s dedication commemorates,” said Mike Norman, the Kentucky Science Center's chief executive officer.

Fischer says the Kentucky Science Center is “one of our city’s great places of education, adventure and fun.”

It’s a place that opens minds and new paths for exploration, and you can see it in the sparks in the eyes of visitors learning new things and expanding their imaginations,” Fischer said.

Some of the refurbishments include general repairs, painting and flooring updates according to the release.

The Kentucky Science Center is open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

