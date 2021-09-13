Some Kentucky schools keep mask requirements after lawmakers end statewide mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following the passage of Senate Bill 1 in the special session, Kentucky schools no longer have to require masks. However, some school districts are choosing to set their own mask rules for students and staff.
According to the Kentucky School Boards Association, at least 30% of the state's 171 school districts have announced that they will continue to require face masks and coverings.
Some of these districts include:
- Jefferson County Public Schools
- Bullitt County Public Schools
- Marion County Schools
- Taylor County Schools
- Meade County Schools
- Elizabethtown Independent Schools
- Oldham County Schools
- Hardin County Schools
Multiple districts posted their updated mask guidelines on their social media pages. Both Hardin and Bullitt County Schools noted that their mask requirements were put in place before statewide rules were enforced.
"We want to safely continue in-person instruction and because our data shows us that the mask is a layer of protection that is helping us accomplish that," said Meade County Superintendent Mark Martin.
Senate Bill 1, passed on Sept. 9, puts masking decisions in the hands of school districts instead of the Kentucky Department of Education. It also adds 20 NTI days and "test to stay" measures to reduce quarantines.
Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said the KDE will work with school districts to continue keeping student and staff safety a priority.
