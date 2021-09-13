Some Kentucky schools keep mask requirements after lawmakers end statewide mandate

Senate Bill 1, which ended the statewide mandate for schools, was passed Thursday. On Monday, at least 30% of districts still required masks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following the passage of Senate Bill 1 in the special session, Kentucky schools no longer have to require masks. However, some school districts are choosing to set their own mask rules for students and staff.

According to the Kentucky School Boards Association, at least 30% of the state's 171 school districts have announced that they will continue to require face masks and coverings.

Some of these districts include:

Jefferson County Public Schools

Bullitt County Public Schools

Marion County Schools

Taylor County Schools

Meade County Schools

Elizabethtown Independent Schools

Oldham County Schools

Hardin County Schools

Multiple districts posted their updated mask guidelines on their social media pages. Both Hardin and Bullitt County Schools noted that their mask requirements were put in place before statewide rules were enforced.

"We want to safely continue in-person instruction and because our data shows us that the mask is a layer of protection that is helping us accomplish that," said Meade County Superintendent Mark Martin.

Senate Bill 1, passed on Sept. 9, puts masking decisions in the hands of school districts instead of the Kentucky Department of Education. It also adds 20 NTI days and "test to stay" measures to reduce quarantines.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said the KDE will work with school districts to continue keeping student and staff safety a priority.

