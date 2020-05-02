LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Schools in two Kentucky districts are out for the rest of the week because too many students and teachers have called in sick. Washington County and Taylor County Schools both made announcements on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The districts have canceled classes for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Several extracurricular activities have also been canceled.

A post on the Washington County Public Schools Facebook page said the district was aware of several illness-related absences. The administration decided to give teachers and students some time off “in the hopes that we can turn the corner and see the situation improve.”

Washington County Schools have designated Feb. 5 as a Commander Day, similar to a snow day, and the other days off will be made up on President’s Day, Feb. 17, and March 27.

Students in Taylor County will complete Cyber Days 5 and 6 and will make up Friday on President’s Day, Feb. 17. If a child needs assistance with cyber work, parents are encouraged to contact that child's teacher or school directly.

"Our top priorities are student health and safety! Therefore, accommodations can be made when your child returns back to school if they are behind on their work," the district said in a Facebook post.

All Taylor County home athletic events, including practices and tryouts, have also been canceled. Makeup dates for athletic events will be determined later.

Last week, an elementary school in Southern Indiana canceled classes because of increased cases of colds, flu, and strep throat. Hayden Elementary in Jennings County closed for three days after 25% of its students were recorded absent.

Flu activity is still high in Kentucky. Norton Healthcare confirmed more than 1,000 new cases of the flu in the Louisville and Southern Indiana area for the week of Jan. 19-25, which is a 6% increase from the week before. You can view Norton's flu activity map online.

