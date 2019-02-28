FRANKFORT, Ky. — A social media post from the group KY120 United is encouraging Kentucky teachers to call out sick tomorrow and head to Frankfort ahead of a hearing for House Bill 525.

The post, which was made on a private page, was sent to WHAS11 by a JCPS teacher.

The post asks teachers to call out on Thursday, February 28, in an attempt to close the school districts.

"This bill is as destructive to our pension assets as any bill could be," the post reads in part.

JCPS, Fayette County Schools and Madison County Schools have all canceled classes. More school districts may follow.

Following the cancelation announcements, Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis released the following statement:

"It is unfair to Kentucky's students and families, unreasonable, and irresponsible to attempt to shut down our state's public school system because a House committee will consider a bill.

Educators can and should make their views known in Frankfort, but there is no reason our kids should not be in school tomorrow."

Brent McKim with the Jefferson County Teachers Association said their group did not request for teachers to call out but instead, call their legislators.

Jefferson County Teachers Association (JCTA) TRS Trustees Restructuring Bill HB 525, a bill that restructures the TRS Board of trustees, will be heard in committee tomorrow (Thursday) at noon. Please call the legislative message line at...

"Once again, reckless actions in Frankfort may deprive kids of learning time tomorrow. It's unfortunate that teachers have to take this action, but they're being forced to do so by legislators who are threatening their livelihoods. Politicians in Frankfort need to grow up, quit serving out-of-state billionaires like the Koch Brothers, and put kids first," said Chris Kolb with the JCPS Board of Education

