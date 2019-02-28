FRANKFORT, Ky. — A social media post from the group KY120 United is encouraging Kentucky teachers to call out sick tomorrow and head to Frankfort ahead of a hearing for House Bill 525.

The post, which was made on a private page, was sent to WHAS11 by a JCPS teacher.

The post asks teachers to call out on Thursday, February 28, in an attempt to close the school districts.

"This bill is as destructive to our pension assets as any bill could be," the post reads in part.

JCPS, Fayette County Schools, and Madison County Schools canceled classes Wednesday evening. Marion County schools announced their closure Thursday morning.

Following the cancelation announcements, Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis released the following statement:

"It is unfair to Kentucky's students and families, unreasonable, and irresponsible to attempt to shut down our state's public school system because a House committee will consider a bill.

Educators can and should make their views known in Frankfort, but there is no reason our kids should not be in school tomorrow."

Brent McKim with the Jefferson County Teachers Association said their group did not request for teachers to call out but instead, call their legislators.

McKim also did a Facebook live on Wednesday, breaking down the bill and explaining the effect it would have on Kentucky teachers.

"Once again, reckless actions in Frankfort may deprive kids of learning time tomorrow. It's unfortunate that teachers have to take this action, but they're being forced to do so by legislators who are threatening their livelihoods. Politicians in Frankfort need to grow up, quit serving out-of-state billionaires like the Koch Brothers, and put kids first," said Chris Kolb with the JCPS Board of Education.

The sponsor of HB 525, Rep. Ken Upchurch, released the following statement to the media:

“I have been told that teachers in at least two of our largest school districts are planning a ‘sick out’ to protest the preliminary version of legislation that seeks to give educators more say in their own retirement.

It is staggering that people would strike so early in the process and more astonishing that the organization that says they represent teachers’ best interests has called for it. We have been working for more than a week on a committee substitute that will not only increase the say teachers have – particularly those with JCTA - but also the voice of retired educators. Despite this, I am hopeful that we can still have a rational conversation on HB 525”

