Pearl Harbor sailor from Kentucky returning home

Seaman 1st Class Elmer Patterson Lawrence, 25, served on the USS Oklahoma in 1941.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky sailor who served in 1941 is returning home.

Seaman 1st Class Elmer Patterson Lawrence, 25, enlisted in the Navy on June 25, 1940.

He served on the USS Oklahoma in 1941 according to officials, and he died during the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor. He will be buried in the Shilo Cemetery in Railton, Kentucky on July 22.

Several firefighters hung up American flags along the roadways to honor Lawrence.

Timothy Hunter, acting director of Navy Casualty, said 388 service members were unaccounted for prior to the start of Project Oklahoma. So far, 356 people have been identified.

If you happened to see a bunch of fire trucks hanging American flags on overpasses near Louisville today, here's why:



Mr. Patterson's finally home.

📸 @ZonetonFire pic.twitter.com/nfVkghcczI — Brooke Hasch (@WHAS11Hasch) July 19, 2023

