LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Rushmore mural in the highlands has been targeted again. Orange paint covers Muhammad Ali’s face.

This is the third time the mural on the side of The Sweet Spot Candy Shoppe on Bardstown Road has become the victim of vandalism. In June last year, orange paint featuring the words "racist," "anti-Semitic," and "homophobe" covered a portion of Ali's face.

It's unclear why this mural continues to be targeted.

