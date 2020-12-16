Organizations offering grocery money for Kentucky restaurant workers impacted by COVID-19

Three organizations are partnering together to offering $50 Kroger gift cards to employees of locally-owned restaurants or bars.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of organizations is banding together to help provide some relief for restaurant workers in Kentucky who have been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

Kroger gift cards, worth $50, will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Eligible workers can apply online to receive one of the 2,000 cards that will be given out.

Workers are eligible if they work at a locally-owned restaurant or bar in Kentucky, or have worked at one in the last six months. Applicants will have to upload a paystub or proof of employment with their application. Chain or corporate restaurants are not eligible.

“We are pleased to provide support to those impacted by the current pandemic,” said Les Thomas, the general manager of Brown-Forman for Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina. “With restrictions continuing to impact these workers, we want to do what we can to help them and their families.”

The application will be available on the APRON, Inc. website starting at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Once the application is approved, the certificates will be emailed out. The organizations hope they will be distributed before Christmas.

“Restaurant and bar workers are the heart of the service industry,” said RNDC Executive Vice President for Kentucky Don Wolz. “Through no fault of their own, they are at the mercy of a pandemic that impacts how they make a living.”

