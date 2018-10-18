KENTUCKY (WHAS11) — While no one won the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing, one lucky Kentucky resident still had a good payday.

A ticket sold in Lexington matched all five of the white ball winning numbers, but not the Powerball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million. The name of the retailer and the winner have not been released yet.

This is the third million-dollar win for Kentucky in ten days. Ashley Eggen of Elizabethtown and Ronnie Parker of Dawson Springs both cashed in $1 million tickets, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

Friday’s Powerball drawing is now an estimated $430 million and the Mega Million’s jackpot has grown to $900 million, making it the second largest lottery jackpot ever in US history.

