LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to WalletHub, a personal finance site that specializes in credit reports has ranked Kentucky as 2020's worst state to retire.

The site compared all 50 states on 47 weighted metrics relating to retirement-friendliness. Those 47 metrics were categorized into three categories, 'Affordability,' 'Quality of life,' and 'Health care.'

Of those three categories, Kentucky ranks 32 in 'Affordability,' 46 in 'Quality of life' and 48 in 'Health care.'

In each of those three categories, they are graded on a total of 100 points. With 'Affordability' having 40 points and seven measured metrics, 'Quality of life' having 30 points and 22 measured metrics and the 'Health care' category also had 30 points and 18 measured metrics.

Surrounding states like Indiana and Ohio rank 34 and 15, respectively.

For the full list of states, categories and metrics click here.

