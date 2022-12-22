Kentucky permanently removes children from facility where young boy died in July

Officials say 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry died at Uspiritus-Brooklawn on July 17. The cause of death was positional asphyxia and the coroner deemed it a homicide.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) announced that it will permanently remove children from a Louisville psychiatric residential treatment facility after a little boy died earlier this year.

Officials say 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry died at Uspiritus-Brooklawn on July 17. His cause of death was positional asphyxia and the coroner deemed it a homicide.

A spokesperson for the CHFS says the cabinet stopped placing children in psychiatric residential care at Brooklawn while they waited for the results of the investigation.

A spokesperson for CHFS says the statement of deficiency includes:

Failure of direct-care staff to supervise residents and know their whereabouts at all times

Recording all incidents or accidents that present a direct or immediate threat to the health, safety or security of any resident or staff member

Complying with a regulation which states that a restraint or seclusion shall not result in harm or injury to the resident and shall be used only to ensure the safety of the resident or others during an emergency safety situation

"What took place at Brooklawn is a tragedy,” CHFS Secretary Eric Friedlander said. “Brooklawn claims to provide a continuum of care that helps vulnerable individuals find hope, make positive changes in their lives and realize their potential. Tragically, Ja’Ceon Terry was never able to realize his potential."

A spokesperson for CHFS says since Terry died, no children have been placed in any facilities at Brooklawn.

“Today’s action should give clear warning that the cabinet will aggressively investigate and take action when Kentuckians in its care are harmed or exploited,” Friedlander said. “This outcome is necessary, but nothing we do will bring back Ja’Ceon Terry.”

Officials say the cabinet is also investigating additional allegations.

