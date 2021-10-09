Kentucky Performing Arts to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

Guests must either show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or obtain a negative test within 72 hours of the event.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Performing Arts will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for all indoor performances.

The new rule applies to all guests attending indoor events at the Kentucky Center, Brown Theatre, and Old Forester's Paristown Hall starting October 1. Masking is currently required at all venues.

“With the rise of COVID-19 cases and the increasing threat of the Delta variant, we are putting these protocols in place to create the safest possible environment,” Kentucky Performing Arts President and CEO Kim Baker said.

Guests must either show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or obtain a negative test within 72 hours of the event.

“The arts sector brings millions of dollars to the local and state economy every year and will be a key to the revitalization of Downtown Louisville,” Baker said. “We want to ensure the arts and cultural community remains strong and accessible."

For more information, on vaccination and testing requirements, click here.

