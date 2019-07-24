LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Kentucky Peerless announced it will be holding a second bourbon release on Aug. 3.

This comes after the distilling company sold out of the inaugural release of their first bourbon in 102 years in June.

The company--located in downtown Louisville on 10th street--will open at 9 a.m. on Aug. 3 for those who are interested in the limited quantities of Peerless bourbon. Tastings will be offered every half hour from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tours will also be conducted at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The tours are limited to 30 people at a time.

Kentucky Peerless—which is run by the Taylor Family--said they use sweet mash instead of sour, non-chilled filtration, barreling product at 107 proof and bottling it as a barrel strength whiskey. Peerless was originally established in 1889.

