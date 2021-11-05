Kentucky organizations send shipment of meals, medical supplies to victims of war in Ethiopia

The shipment is expected to take five weeks to get to Ethiopia, but officials believe this will be the first of many helpful shipments.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saving lives--that's what Mahder Tella, local Ethiopian says four local charities are doing for the people in Tigray, Ethiopia.

Over 40,000 meals, plus medical and cleaning supplies, were jam packed in a 40 foot shipping container on Tuesday.

The shipment is expected to make its way to Ethiopia in five weeks and officials with SOS, Watershed, Love The Hungry and Queen's Daughter call this a critical mission.

John Hopkins University reports Ethiopia saw more than 38,000 COVID-19 deaths. Also in the last six months there has been a war, causing families to be displaced with no food or medical help.

Tella, a member of the Tigrayan community here in Kentucky tells WHAS11 they are so grateful for the support.