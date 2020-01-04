FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a slimmed-down, one-year state budget. It lacks pay raises or increased education funding.
Those priorities fell victim to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Lawmakers sent the budget to Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday. It reflects the grim reality that state tax collections are expected to plummet with many businesses closed in an effort to slow the virus's spread. Lawmakers traditionally pass a two-year budget.
But the economic uncertainties led them to opt for a one-year budget. That will require them to pass another one-year budget next year.
