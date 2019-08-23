LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-The Kentucky county clerk who made headlines around the world in 2015 after refusing to issue same-sex marriage licenses will not have to pay for the lawsuits against her.

A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court decision Aug.23.

Their ruling says that $224,000 in attorney's fees and costs will be paid to the couples refused marriage licenses by Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis.

The state of Kentucky will be responsible for paying the award. Governor Matt Bevin had argued that Davis should pay up.

Davis refused to issue marriage licenses, starting in 2015 to any eligible couples after the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage.

The ACLU of Kentucky filed a lawsuit on behalf of four Rowan County couples fighting that decision.



In 2018, Davis, a Republican, was voted out of office. She lost by 700 votes to democrat Elwood Caudill Jr in the race for Rowan County Clerk.

