Deals, freebies for National Nurses Week 2022

The weeklong celebration of healthcare heroes began on May 6 and ends Thursday, May 12.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you are or a nurse or know someone who is a nurse, make sure you take advantage of these freebies and deals for National Nurses Week.

Here's what deals are available for healthcare workers:

Clothing

Adidas

All verified medical professionals can get 30% off online and in-store and 20% off at factory outlets. To check your eligibility, click here.

Crocs

Healthcare workers have until May 12 to enter for a free pair of scrubs and Classic clogs. The company has donated nearly 1 million pairs of shoes to healthcare workers since 2020.

Reebok

First responders and nurses can get discounts on their purchases by verifying their status on Reebok's website. Click here for more information.

Vineyard Vines

Medical workers get %15 off their Vineyard Vines orders. You will need to have your professional ID approved to receive your discount code.

Food & Drink

Outback Steak House

Healthcare workers can get 10% off their entire check daily by showing a valid service ID.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Nurses can get a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink with a purchase of any entrée through May 12.

Other

Louisville Slugger

Slugger offers a year-round 15% discount for healthcare heroes and their families. You will need to verify your ID, click here for more information.

Speed Art Museum

The Speed is located on the University of Louisville's campus. Healthcare workers can get free admission year-round by presenting a valid ID.

