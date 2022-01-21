Kentucky National Guard member dies in Texas, Governor orders flags be lowered

Sgt. 1st Class Johnnie Lee Patrick II died in El Paso, Texas while serving as part of the Southwest Board Mission.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff at state buildings from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, Jan. 23 to honor a fallen National Guard member.

The Adjutant General of Kentucky Brig. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton requested this on behalf of Sgt. 1st Class Johnnie Lee Patrick II who died Jan. 10 a spokesperson for the Governor's Office says.

He will be interred Sunday at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Estill County.

The spokesperson said Patrick served for over 20 years and was part of the 207th Engineer Company in Jackson, Kentucky.

The U.S. Flag Code says a governor can lower the flag whenever a member of the Armed Forces dies while serving on active duty.

