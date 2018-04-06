FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky National Guard will be deploying five soldiers to New Mexico in support of the Department of Homeland Security border security mission.

They will be providing support for aviation management operations to let the Customs and Border Patrol personnel to place more law enforcement officers in the field.

According to Col. Dwayne Lewis, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade Commander, this is business as usual for the Soldiers.

"The Brigade has provided aviation support for both Operations Jump Start and Phalanx in years past and is prepared to provide the necessary aviation expertise to continue border missions today."

The troops will not do law enforcement activities or interact with migrants or other individuals held by DHS.

© 2018 WHAS-TV