HAWAII, USA — Authorities in Hawaii say a 37-year-old Kentucky mother is dead after falling 45 feet off a cliff while hiking on Maui. She was climbing up from the shoreline on the north side of the island Thursday.

Maui firefighters responded to the scene where they found her unresponsive at the bottom of the cliff with CPR in progress.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

This story will be updated.

