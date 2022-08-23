Limited number of monkeypox vaccines available in Shelbyville

The North Central District Health Department says appointments must be made by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — A limited number of monkeypox vaccines will be available for use in the commonwealth starting this week.

On Wednesday, the North Central District Health Department in Shelbyville will begin offering the JYNNEOS vaccine for monkeypox.

The virus mainly spreads through skin-to-skin contact, but can also transmit through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox.

People with the virus may experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. Many develop zit-like bumps on many parts of the body, with some lesions being described as "exquisitely painful."

Click here to schedule an appointment online. Appointments must be scheduled by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

In Kentucky, there have been 22 confirmed cases, with 12 of those being in Jefferson County.

To ensure the most at-risk populations are first to receive the vaccine, the Kentucky Department of Public Health has set the following certain criteria that must be met to be eligible for vaccination:

PEP: Anyone with a high or immediate risk of exposure to someone with monkeypox - direct skin-to-skin contact or other close contact.

PEP++: Men who have sex with other men, including those who identify as gay, OR bisexual, OR transgender, OR gender non-conforming, OR gender nonbinary AND Have had multiple, or anonymous, male, transgender or non-conforming sex partners in the past 14 days; OR Have had a diagnosis of gonorrhea and/or early syphilis within the past 12 months; OR Are on HIV PrEP.

OR persons who attended an event/venue where there was a high risk of exposure to an individual(s) with confirmed monkeypox through skin-to-skin or sexual contact in the last 14 days.

OR individuals who, on a case-by-case basis, are determined to have reasonable suspicion of recent direct skin-to-skin contact to a known or suspected case of monkeypox.

“Once this supply is depleted, we will let the public know as soon as possible when we are able to secure more vaccines for our district,” Roanya Rice, NCDHD director of public health, said.