Kentucky mayor killed in 'freak' mowing accident while cutting grass on city property, coroner says

STANFORD, Ky. — Officials say a Kentucky mayor was killed when a lawnmower rolled on top of him while he was cutting grass on city property. Lincoln County Coroner Farris Marcum says Stanford Mayor Scottie Ernst died following the accident on Tuesday afternoon.

Marcum said Ernst stepped off the edge of a creek bank and the mower rolled onto him. Officials said the mayor regularly did mowing duties for the city.

The city said in a statement that he was elected mayor in 2018 after serving nearly 15 years on the City Council.

Stanford has a population of nearly 4,000 people and is about 55 miles from Frankfort.

