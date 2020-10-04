LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state will require people who participate in mass gatherings this weekend to quarantine for 14 days.

In his Friday press briefing, Beshear said the state will record the license plates of any people at a mass gathering, including in-person church services this weekend, and give the information to local health departments, who will order people to quarantine for 14 days.

"Even on a weekend like this, we cannot have any in-person gatherings of any type," Beshear said.

Beshear said there are about seven churches in Kentucky who will not comply with the recommendations to not host in-person services.

"We absolutely cannot bring people together in one building like that, because that is how the coronavirus spreads, and that is how people die," Beshear said.

Beshear said that while people may believe it is their choice to go somewhere and possibly contract the virus, it is not the choice of the person they may come into contact with at work or a grocery store.

"If you're gonna expose yourself to this virus, and you make that decision to do it, it's not fair to everybody else out there that you might spread it to," Beshear said.

Churches that are currently planning on hosting in-person services will get a notice that says they must quarantine for the next 14 days.

The governor did not clarify how the state will verify which people were correctly identified as at the mass gathering. He also said the quarantine does not apply to drive-in services complying with CDC guidelines.

In his Friday briefing, Mayor Greg Fischer said he recommends no gatherings for Easter this year, saying people should not gather in homes, public spaces or hoses of worship.

“It hurts me to say again that, in order to save lives, we must not gather for Easter this year," Fischer said. "Not in groups in our homes. Not in public spaces. And we can’t gather in our houses of worship, either.”

While Fischer has previously recommended against drive-in services, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said drive-in services should be accepted as long as they follow CDC guidelines.

Beshear did clarify that the quarantine is not only for church services, but any mass gathering this weekend.

