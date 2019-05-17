LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It had all the excitement of an athlete signing a letter of intent, but these Kentuckiana students are guaranteed a future in their chosen field and they're on the fast-track to success.

Member schools of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System hosted a "Pro Signing Day" Friday during which graduates and their new employers signed contracts and posed for pictures.

The event at Jefferson Community and Technical College in downtown Louisville included ceremonies similar to those at draft day celebrations for professional athletes.

After two years of study, the students have landed jobs in advanced manufacturing and skilled trades including welding technology, electrical technology, computer assisted drafting and other fields.

"We're getting more right away than what they're going to,” said KCTCS graduate Zane Fluhr of students at four-year universities. “They're going to have to go through longer years of school than we have. Two years and we're going straight to an employer and we're already making money while we're going through school.”

Governor Matt Bevin attended the ceremony and commended KCTCS for its work in preparing students for careers across the commonwealth.

“We are excited to celebrate this occasion, and we look forward to seeing these young men and women take Kentucky to new heights as America’s center for engineering and manufacturing excellence,” Bevin said.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System includes 16 colleges and more than 70 campuses throughout Kentucky.