Kentucky man shoots, kills neighbor after argument over dog

Michael Baker, 42, shot and killed his neighbor during a confrontation about a dog, police say.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Grayson County man is dead after authorities say his neighbor shot and killed him during a confrontation about a dog on Thursday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police were asked to assist in investigating a shooting near the 100 block of Keith's Crossing in the Short Creek community of Grayson County.

Grayson County Sheriff's Office's preliminary investigation revealed Michael Baker, 42, had shot his neighbor during an argument over a dog, according to a KSP press release.

The victim of the shooting pronounced dead at the scene; his body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville for an autopsy.

Authorities say they are currently withholding the victim's name until his next-of-kin is notified of his death. We will update this story when his name is released.

This investigation remains ongoing.

