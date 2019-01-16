LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The man accused of taking a horse on a drunken joyride at last year’s Breeders' Cup returned to court on Jan. 16.





The judge ordered Michael Wells-Rody to complete 25 hours of volunteer work and to pay back the court costs.

Once that is complete his case will be dismissed, and he will be eligible to have it removed from his record.

Wells-Rody is from Georgetown, Ky. and was charged with disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication after riding a horse toward the track at Churchill Downs.

He pleaded not guilty.