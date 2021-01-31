Kentucky man receives 35-year sentence in 2018 death of 4-month-old

Jahi Hall accepted a plea deal on Friday, two years after Brody Taylor was badly beaten in Elizabethtown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years after four-month-old Brody Taylor was badly beaten and ultimately killed in an Elizabethtown home, a man who was charged with causing those injuries has been sentenced.

Jahi Hall, 26, will spend more than 30 years in prison after pleading guilty for murder.

Hall accepted the plea deal on Friday in Hardin Circuit Court, according to local paper The News Enterprise.

The child died in December 2018 after his mother left him with Hall while she was at work.

When emergency crews were sent to the home, the child was found unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Final sentencing for Hall is set for March 9.

