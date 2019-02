LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An Elizabethtown man has died after the semi-truck he was driving plummeted off a Wisconsin interstate and into a frozen lake.

Wisconsin State Police have confirmed that 39-year-old Timothy Green died early Sunday morning after his semi-truck went over a guardrail on Interstate 90 in Sauk County.

Police say a woman also perished in the accident and has not yet been identified.