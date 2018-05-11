LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A Louisville, Ky. man was arrested after police said he fought two officers in the middle of the street, in front of Nowhere Bar, on Nov. 4.

Thirty-year-old Matthew Murphy exited Nowhere Bar and swung at an off-duty detective, according to a police report. Two detectives had been flagged down by staff from the bar due to an active fight before Murphy began fighting the detectives, police said.

Murphy, after swinging at the detective, continued to resist arrest by fighting, according to the police report, and ignored verbal commands. Police said his actions caused alarm, as the situation was happening in the street and traffic was moving.

The police report states, Murphy also grabbed a detective by the groin and twisted, causing pain.

Almost five hours after the fight at the bar, while he was in custody and at University Hospital, Murphy became disorderly by standing on his bed. He was handcuffed to his bed at the time, according to the police report.

The custodial officer attempted to help hospital staff in getting Murphy to lay down when Murphy then spit on the officer’s face.

The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Dwight Mitchell said the incident is under administrative review. None of the officers have been placed on leave, as of Monday night.

Murphy is charged with three counts of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

His bond is $25,000. He was arraigned Monday and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 15.

© 2018 WHAS-TV