Kentucky man arrested, accused of sexual relations with a 15-year-old at a playground

The 21-year-old voluntarily came to police and confessed more than three months after the incident.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky man was arrested after told law enforcement officers he gave a 15-year-old marijuana and engaged in sex acts with the victim at a Frankfort school's playground.

Demetrius Lear, 21, was arrested on Monday and charged with unlawful transaction with a minor (second degree) and an illegal sex act with a minor under the age of 16.

According to the arrest citation, Lear said he knew the victim was 15 years old when he gave her marijuana and performed "unwanted sex acts" on the victim at Elkhorn Elementary School on Oct. 11, 2022.

More than three months after the incedent, Lear voluntarily came to the Frankfort Police Department where he confessed to the above violations. Officials say Lear said the act was "a mistake."

