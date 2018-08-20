LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – If you’re a driver in the Bluegrass State, here’s some bad news – you’re some of the worst drivers in the nation, according to a new SmartAsset survey.

Kentucky drivers are ranked 11th while Indiana drivers are ranked 27th.

SmartAsset based their findings on four factors:

• Percentage of drivers insured

• Number of DUI’s per driver

• Average number of deaths per miles driven

• How often residents Google terms like “traffic ticket” and “speeding ticket”

For Kentucky drivers, there are 5.88 DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers and an estimated 1.69 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

Top 5 states with the worst drivers

1. Mississippi

2. Tennessee

3. California (tie)

3. Missouri (tie)

5. New Mexico

This is the second year SmartAsset has compiled the survey.

This is the second year SmartAsset has compiled the survey.

