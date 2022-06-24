Louisville Police prepare for protests following Roe v. Wade decision

The department said it would be continually evaluating its response to "determine the best course of action to ensure the overall safety of the public."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Protests are planned in Louisville following the Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, which ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

The Louisville Metro Police Department says it will respond to these protests if necessary to "ensure the overall safety of the public."

A department spokesperson said that LMPD is committed to peaceful expression of viewpoints under the First Amendment.

As protests and mobile caravans occur, there are several factors in evaluating if law enforcement intervention is necessary, police said.

"Manpower and resource availability is a substantial consideration as these incidents require officers to divert from patrol coverage, potentially limiting emergency response to other calls for service," LMPD said.

The department said it would be continually evaluating its response to "determine the best course of action to ensure the overall safety of the public."

