What you need to know for March 4, 2021

Here are some of the top stories around Kentucky and Indiana for Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Happy Thursday!

It's time to catch up on all the top stories of the day in Kentuckiana.

Road closures due to flooding

That expected flooding from the Ohio River is already affecting traffic in downtown Louisville. Wednesday morning, River Road was shut down at the 3rd Street ramp due to the rising waters.

Other roads, including portions of Frankfort Ave., Mockingbird Valley Rd. and Adams St. have also been closed. Officials are warning drivers to not attempt to drive around barricades or through flooded roadways.

And flooding isn’t the only issue caused by the recent weather changes – pothole season is upon us as well.

Indiana reevaluating vaccination plan to prioritize teachers

In his weekly COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Eric Holcomb said they are still getting details on the program. Teachers younger than 50 will not be able to register for a vaccination using the state's website or 211 call center. Appointments will have to be made using each pharmacy's website.

As of right now, Indiana residents 50 years old and older are eligible to get the vaccine.

Changes proposed for some one-way streets downtown

The city is looking for the public's feedback on a plan that would restructure roads in the Russell and Shawnee neighborhoods.

Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Chestnut Street have been one-way streets since the 1960s and were designed to provide people with a quick way in and out of downtown. However, now they’ve become a safety hazard, with 1,600 crashes recorded in the area between 2017 and 2019.

The city has proposed a plan that would turn those two roads into two-way streets, but officials are looking for more feedback. Meetings are expected to be held so neighbors can discuss the plan.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.