What you need to know for March 12, 2021

More vaccine news

Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine is expanding again in both Kentucky and Indiana.

In Kentucky, Phase 1C of vaccine eligibility is expanding to include people who have conditions that might put them at a high risk of having severe complications from COVID-19. Those conditions include asthma, type 1 diabetes and hypertension. Previously, Phase 1C only included people with conditions like type 2 diabetes and cancer, who the CDC says are at a high risk of having severe illnesses.

In an address Thursday night, President Joe Biden set a goal to open eligibility for all adults by May 1.

Parents getting a boost

There has been a lot of attention surrounding the expanded child tax credit included in the American Rescue Plan Act. Let’s break it down:

Through the tax credit, parents who qualify will receive payments monthly, not just when they file their taxes. Those monthly payments will be $300 per child five years old and younger and $250 for each child six to 17 years old.

The payments will only be available for families that meet income requirements based on their most recent tax returns. Those requirements are $75,000 or less per year for single filers and $150,000 or less per year for joint filers.

Families who make more than that aren’t completely ineligible for the credit, but they will receive smaller payments.

Payments could begin going out as soon as July.

Detectives expecting increase in child abuse reports

As JCPS students are getting ready to return to in-person classes next week, another group is also preparing: LMPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit. Detectives said they are anticipating an increase in reports of child abuse when kids go back to class.

“They are back in that environment where they feel safe and they are with people that they trust,” said Det. Michelle Rusch.

Early on during the COVID-19 pandemic, many states, including Kentucky, recorded large drops in calls to child abuse hotlines. However, officials believe that many crimes may have gone unreported because kids were away from trusted friends and people trained to see the signs of abuse.

“I anticipate that once children are in their element, they’re going to have a safe space to report and unfortunately, there will be something to report,” said LMPD Victim Services Unit Director Nicole Carroll.

