What you need to know for April 9, 2021

Kentucky unemployment makes changes to prevent fraud

If you file unemployment in Kentucky, there are some pretty big changes coming to how you access your account.

First, the entire unemployment system will be shut down from Friday (April 9) through Tuesday (April 13) to prevent unauthorized access to customer accounts.

If you normally request your benefits during the shutdown, you will be able to backdate your claim once the system opens back up next week.

Officials said hackers have been able to use a computerized system to access accounts with easy-to-guess PIN numbers (things like "1234" and "1111"). To protect these accounts, users will receive a letter with a new 8-digit PIN number that they will need to use moving forward. Claimants will also have to create a 12-character password and verify their account through their email address.

Some Ford plants plan to work through the summer

Ford said the Kentucky Truck Plant employees will join plants in Michigan, Ohio and Illinois in working during typical shutdown weeks in late June and early July to build "must-have" vehicles. Around 8,600 hourly employees will be impacted by the change.

Employees will need to schedule vacation days through their local vacation scheduling process.

Reward offered for info on covered bridge fire

After a 150-year-old bridge was destroyed in a fire last month, a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. The Mt. Zion covered bridge fire remains under investigation by the state fire investigator, but right now authorities suspect arson.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 859-3365400 or Kentucky State Police at 502-782-1800.

The Chamber of Commerce is accepting donations that will go to a reward fund, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A specific dollar amount has not been set for the reward. Those who wish to donate to the reward fund can learn more here.

