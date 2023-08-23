'I can’t believe I just did this': Kentucky man wins more than $118,000 on his first spin

Joseph Raley told officials he and his wife are going to save the winnings for the time being.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Talk about luck!

A London, Kentucky man won over $118,000 on his first spin of the day while playing the Kentucky Lottery’s The Wild Life Clusters Jackpot Instant Play game last week.

According to a news release, Joseph Raley got out his phone and started playing online around 5 a.m.

But even he couldn't predict what happens next.

“I picked a game and was getting ready to click buy when I switched and wagered $5 on Wild Life Clusters Jackpot instead,” Raley said. “Those four little things popped up and gave me three free spins. I figured I’d get my $5 back. My phone was laying there, and I turned around and started doing something when out of the corner of my eye I saw a big cluster of stuff."

He told lottery officials by the time he turned around, it was spinning the second and third time and he soon saw that he hit it.

“I thought it was advertising what the jackpot was," Raley said.

Lottery officials said a message reading that he won the $118,449.42 jackpot was displayed on his screen.

“I can’t believe I just did this... and on the first spin!" Raley said.

He said he was called to work in Louisville the next day, so that's when he went to lottery headquarters and claimed his prize.

Raley told officials he and his wife are going to save the winnings for the time being.

Lottery officials said he walked away with $84,691.34 after taxes.

