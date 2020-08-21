Louisville man wins $1 million from Kentucky Lottery scratch-off

The man said he stopped at a Shelbyville convenience store to cash in a previous winning ticket when be bought the scratch-off.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man won $1 million after purchasing a Million $$ Match scratch-off ticket while at a convenient store in Shelbyville.

Kentucky Lottery officials said the man stopped at Convenient Food Mart to cash in a previous winning ticket he had. While there, he purchase a $20 Million $$ Match ticket.

“I scratched that and was like, it isn't real," he said. "I looked at it closer and realized it was real and I put the ticket in my wallet."

He said he drove home to show the ticket to his wife, who didn't believe it was real.

"I said, ‘Wait a second let’s take a look at it together’. We looked it over and were convinced it was real,” he said.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, opted to take the lump sum cash payment of $838,278 before taxes. He told lottery officials he has an appointment to meet with his financial planner, but did not have any immediate plans for the money.

Convenient Food Mart #40 will receive a $8,382 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

