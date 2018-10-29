HARDIN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Check those Powerball tickets! A lucky lottery player in Hardin County is waking up a million dollars richer.

A Powerball ticket sold in Radcliff matched all five white ball numbers in Saturday night's drawing.

Between Powerball and Mega Millions, this is now the sixth million-dollar winner in Kentucky in the past three weeks.

The Kentucky Lottery announced W2BP at 557 North Dixie Highway in Radcliff sold the winning ticket. It will receive a $10,000 bonus.

Two people did hit it big in that estimated $687-million jackpot. One ticket sold in Iowa and another in New York.

