LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As the deadline nears for the state to get citizens access to REAL ID’s, more locations are being added across the Commonwealth.

After October 1, REAL ID’s will be needed to fly commercially in the U.S., enter federal buildings or military bases.

Officials expect to add more offices around the state as they get closer to October.

Most of the locations where REAL ID’s are being issued are only accepting debit and credit cards.

If you do not require testing or re-testing, you can apply at the following locations:

Bowling Green – 360 East 8th Avenue

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Warren County residents only

Debit and credit cards are only accepted for payment

Frankfort – 200 Mero Street

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents from ANY county may apply here

If you are a Franklin County resident, you can apply at the Circuit Court Clerk office at 222 St. Clair Street.

Madisonville – 56 Federal Place

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents from ANY county may apply here

Morehead – 126 Bradley Avenue

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents from ANY county can apply here

Paducah – 2855 Jackson Street, Suite C

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McCracken County residents only

Somerset – 650 North Main Street, Suite 240

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pulaski County residents only

Versailles – 130 Court Street

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Woodford County residents only

