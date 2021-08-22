Kentucky legislators call on Gov. Andy Beshear to help Afghan refugees

The Democratic leaders are asking federal officials and the governor to welcome Afghan refugees in Louisville and other areas of Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Democratic lawmakers are urging federal representatives and Gov. Andy Beshear to offer a permanent home to Afghan refugees.

State House and Senate Democratic floor leaders Joni Jenkins and Morgan McGarvey said they will mail the governor and the congressional delegation a formal letter, following President Biden’s decision to withdraw the US from Afghanistan.

The pair said they have received support from 3rd District Congressman John Yarmuth.

Part of their letter reads, “Kentucky has long had a reputation of accepting people from around the world, particularly when they have been displaced due to political or military reasons.” They noted many seeking asylum in the United States served alongside American forces, have families with young children and may be at risk in their homeland because they are women or members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

During the event held at the Kentucky Refugee Ministries building, Afghanistan native Haji Safiri explained what recent days have been like as someone whose family hangs in the balance.

"I am every day connecting with those people in my family in Afghanistan. Just only Crying. Nothing else. What should we do? What is our goal?", he said.

A spokesperson for Catholic Charities said they are ready and willing to find a home for the refugees.

Jenkins and McGarvey said they are pleased that bipartisan groups of elected leaders in others states are also looking to help Afghan refugees.

► Contact reporter Tom Lally at TLally@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.