KENTUCKY, USA — (WHAS11)-A proposed bill could add Kentucky to a list of states that would no longer allow drivers to hold a cell phone or any electronic device while driving.

"From my truck, I can see down in cars and everybody is always fooling with their phones," truck driver, Michael Childers said.

Texting and driving are already against the law across the country, but in some states like Kentucky, the law stops at texting. There is no official ban against drivers holding their phones while talking to a person on the other line.

"When you drive [holding your phone] you can't really have good control of the vehicle and people are in danger," driver, Jessica Strange said.

Two Kentucky lawmakers want to change that.

"It's going to save lives," Childers said.

State reps. James Tipton and Steve Sheldon pre-filed a new hands-free bill. The proposed law states drivers are not allowed to use any electronic devices unless it is hands-free and voice-activated. The only exception is an emergency.

Breaking the law would cost up to $100 the first time. After that, it would cost up to $2,000.

"I drive hands-free, I use my earbuds, and I've got a new car so it actually goes through the radio itself," Stranger said.

Kentucky resident Dande Hill is from Tennessee which is one of the 20 states that already have hands-free driving laws.

"So many drivers literally don't care because they're always on their phone and I always watch it," Hill said. "If they apply this new law in Kentucky, it's going to be the same, I mean most people don't even know the laws anyway."

Just days ago, a truck driver was arrested, Sunday, September 30 after police say he was watching a video on his cell phone before causing a deadly crash on Interstate 64 near Frankfort. State troopers say that crash killed one man and seriously injured someone else.

"When I get up in the morning my plans are not to go hurt anyone or kill anyone for fooling with a phone," Childers said. "I mean just put the phone down it ain't that big of a deal."

Kentucky lawmakers hope to pass the hands-free law in the 2020 session.

