'Pressure just wasn't there': Kentucky lawmakers question energy companies about rolling blackouts

LG&E warned customers about the potential blackouts to conserve energy when below-freezing temperatures were present in December.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers had serious questions and concerns about the talk of possible rolling blackouts during the severe weather in December.

So in Frankfort on Thursday, they asked several energy companies -- including LG&E -- about why it happened.

LG&E said less than 5% of customers saw any effect on Dec. 23.

Lawmakers said they wanted to get some answers and make sure it doesn't happen again.

LG&E leaders said the supply and demand was there, but an issue with a pipeline showed there wasn't enough pressure to get the gas out.

"The molecules were there, that commodity gas was there. But when it comes to generating units, you have to have the pressure in addition to the molecules. And the pressure just wasn't there," an LG&E leader said.

LG&E/KU Chief Operating Officer Lonnie Bellar said the bulk of the interruptions lasted around an hour and a half.

"That whole event from the start to the very single last customer came online lasted for hours and 13 minutes, but the bulk of the interruptions were in that first hour and a half," Bellar said.

LG&E representatives said they were working with the supplier that had the pipeline issue to make sure they are prepared for extra need next time.

