Kentucky lawmakers consider 'to-go' alcohol bill

Republican Senator John Schickel said he agreed with the governor’s orders and when the emergency finally clears, he thinks Kentuckians have proven they're responsible enough to keep this change.



“We have not had any problems but I do have concerns about it and that's one thing it does it tightens up the language around it – puts it in tamper proof containers, it says it limits the amount you have to do so it puts a lot more restrictions in it,” he said.



While the focus of much of this conversation is on bars and restaurants, language in the plan means small farms and wineries can also deliver or offer "to go" alcohol if it is ordered with a meal.



SB 67 passed a Senate committee Tuesday and it heads to a vote of the full Senate and then the House.