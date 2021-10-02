Kentucky lawmakers consider 'to-go' alcohol bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. — It was illegal before the pandemic, but Kentucky lawmakers want to keep the liquor flowing with takeout orders.
Gov. Andy Beshear filed an executive order allowing those ordering takeout food from a restaurant to also takeout a drink.
It was something many found hard to imagine ever becoming law in Kentucky, considering there are dry communities in the Commonwealth.
Republican Senator John Schickel said he agreed with the governor’s orders and when the emergency finally clears, he thinks Kentuckians have proven they're responsible enough to keep this change.
“We have not had any problems but I do have concerns about it and that's one thing it does it tightens up the language around it – puts it in tamper proof containers, it says it limits the amount you have to do so it puts a lot more restrictions in it,” he said.
While the focus of much of this conversation is on bars and restaurants, language in the plan means small farms and wineries can also deliver or offer "to go" alcohol if it is ordered with a meal.
SB 67 passed a Senate committee Tuesday and it heads to a vote of the full Senate and then the House.
