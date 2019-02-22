FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky legislative panel has advanced a proposal that would require abortion providers to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions that the procedure can be reversed.

The proposal was added to a bill dealing with requirements for doctors or clinics to report abortions induced by medication. A House committee approved the expanded bill on Thursday. The bill now heads to the House.

Kate Miller with the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky told the panel that her organization would seriously consider challenging the new language in court.

Opponents said the "abortion reversal" proposal interferes with doctor-patient relationships and would promote a medically unproven procedure.

Supporters said the new proposal wouldn't restrict abortion. They said it would fully inform women who regret having drug-induced abortions.

The legislation is Senate Bill 50.