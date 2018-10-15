FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The family of a state lawmaker in Kentucky says he will continue his re-election campaign after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Family members of Democratic state Rep. Wilson Stone posted a message to his personal Facebook page on Sunday. It says Stone "had a spell" while teaching Sunday school. Testing at a local hospital "revealed some type of brain tumor." The post also reminded people the election is three weeks away and to keep his campaign "going strong."

House Democratic Caucus spokesman Brian Wilkerson confirmed the Facebook account belongs to Stone.

Stone has been in the legislature since 2009. He faces Republican Brian "Tiger" Gann in the Nov. 6 election. Gann said he is praying for Stone to have a speedy recovery and a return to full health.

