FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker wants to make pipeline protests a felony.

Republican Representative Jim Gooch pre-filed the bill amid a fight between Bernheim Forest and LG&E over a proposed natural gas pipeline in Bullitt County.

This comes one month after a large pipeline exploded in Lincoln County, killing one person.

Under Gooch’s bill, trespassing on what are called “key infrastructure assets” like pipelines would be a felony.

